Ashfield RUFC academy see off Melbourne

It marked a proud moment for the club, with Melbourne boasting significant strength at academy level, and Ashfield looking to rebuild.

It was clear from the off that neither side were going to be a push over.

Ashfield made their strong forward presence felt, led superbly by captain Oliver Avison and supported fantastically by Ben Wilson and man of the match Sam Fawcett; both of whom were playing up an age grade.

Ashfield made their dominance up front count by scoring two cracking tries through runs by Brayton Taylor and Ben Lambert, both converted by the ever-reliable boot of Morgan Jones.

In the second half Ashfield began to show what their backs were capable of and there were some powerful runs by birthday boy Jake Townsend and the returning Kenton Stones.

However, Melbourne were very strong in defence and managed to hold firm and were always in the game after scoring a try of their own almost from the kick off.

Coach Paul Hodson added: “ The character of the team was clear for all to see and they are really starting to come together as a side now.

“With a great turn-out at each training session and a core of committed players the future is very bright for the side and for the club for years to come.

“They not only play hard but it was great to see so many players, parents and coaches celebrating in the wonderful clubhouse for hours after the game.”