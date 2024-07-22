Another prestigious national award for Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy in Kirkby have added another prestigious accolade to their impressive list of achievements, winning the Community Club Impact Award at the 2024 England Boxing Annual Awards in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This significant recognition places Spartans at the forefront of nearly 1,000 clubs across England, highlighting their outstanding contributions to the community.

Spartans were shortlisted among an elite group of three nominees, including Brandon Boxing Club from the Tyne, Tees and Wear Region, and Sanctus Academy ABC from the Yorkshire Region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win underscores the Academy’s commitment to fostering community spirit and providing a positive outlet for local youth through the sport of boxing.

Ashfield Spartans with their latest award.

The award is also a testament to the dedication and hard work of the club's volunteers.

The Spartans are run entirely by volunteers, with key figures such as Stewart Nubley and Rich Fox playing pivotal roles.

Nubley, who has been recognised with the Ashfield Rotary Community Hero Award, and Fox, who made history last year by winning the first-ever Individual Member Impact Award at the Inaugural Annual England Boxing Awards, exemplify the spirit of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox's leadership helped Spartans cap off the previous season with five gold medals from various Box Cup events, solidifying their dominance over local competitors in National Tournaments.

Spartans finished the season with Alex Chirila winning the Senior Male 80kg Manchester Box Cup title and Billy Leaper winning the Schoolboys 46kg Manchester Box Cup title.

This recent triumph follows the club's previous win of the Discover Ashfield Community Organisation Award, further demonstrating their continuous impact on the local community.

The Spartans’ latest accolade not only celebrates their achievements in the ring but also highlights their broader influence in promoting community cohesion and personal development through boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award ceremony, held at the Mercure Hotel and Spa in Sheffield, was a moment of pride for the entire Ashfield community, reflecting the club’s exceptional work in nurturing young talent and making a lasting difference in the lives of many.

As Spartans continue to build on their success, they remain a shining example of how sports clubs can serve as vital pillars of their communities.

For now, the Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy will enjoy their well-deserved recognition, but there is no doubt that their focus will soon return to the ring, where they will continue to inspire and empower the next generation of champions.

If you would like to join Ashfield Spartans and be part of a winning team, training sessions are held every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 6 pm at Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy, Congress House, Unit 1 Kingsley Street, Kirkby.

For more information, contact the club through facebook.com/ashfieldspartansboxingacademy