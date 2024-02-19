Another national title for Mansfield Harriers’ triple jumper Brandon Lee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition is for the U20, U17 and U15 age groups with four athletes representing Mansfield Harriers at the fixture.

With two finishing on the podium, the club came away with more glory at another major Championship.

Brandon Lee is the current English Schools senior boys Triple Jump champion and went into the event having wintered event and confident of putting in a strong performance.

A dominant display of jumping from the first round saw Brandon leap to a massive 14.35 metres, which was comfortably clear of the second athlete.

Taking this title and also holding the schools title, Brandon must be considered one of the very best in the country at the discipline.

The U20 age group 60m saw both Rhys Elias and Matt Smart competing for Mansfield.

Rhys had his 2023 summer season wrecked by injury but under the guidance of coach Martin White has bounced back superbly in 2024.

Going into the event as Midland Champion he put in a series of impressive performances and going into the final one last big race would give him a shot of a medal.

Rhys produced that race and with a new best time of 6.81 seconds came away with the bronze medal only 0.04 behind the winner.

Such was his performance he got an invite into the Senior Championship a week later.

Matt Smart has just moved up into the U20 age group and put in a display full of promise as he reached the semi-final, recording a new best time of 6.99 seconds.

Johar Ali competed in the U20 800m in which qualification was extremely challenging as the event did not have a semi-final, so only the winner of each heat and one fastest loser out of the five heats made the final.

Against some of the best in the country Johar put in a terrific performance, only fading in the last lap as he narrowly missed qualification in recording 2.01.11.

On the roads Carolyn Hay put in a stunning display of endurance on the south coast.

Looking for an impressive performance in the Masters 50 age group at this year's London Marathan she raced the Langstone Half Marathon on the Saturday and the Portsmouth Coastal Half marathon the next day.

Two superb runs had Carolyn place sixth overall plus first lady at Langstone recording 92.10 and at the Coastal Half 13th and first lady in 91.41.