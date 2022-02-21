Sutton's double gold winning relay team - from left: Thomas Swales, Jack Patterson, Jared Collins and Harrison Clarke.

In addition to the successes in individual events, this final weekend also finalised the standings in each age groups overall County Champion titles using the NottsCat points system across a range of different swim events.

Unsurprisingly, Thomas Swales (13), who has been phenomenal throughout the competition, was crowned overall County Champion in his boys age group amassing a total of 2,303 points across the five categories. The winning margin of 523 points to the runner-up in this age group demonstrates his total dominance this year.

This points total would also have seen Thomas win the 14 years age group by nearly 200 points which is just incredible and he was first of 31 competing in this age group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 14-year-old boys overall category it was Harrison Clarke from Sutton that just missed out on the top position.

Harrison crowned his amazing championships by finishing runner-up, having secured an impressive 2,094 points in the competition.

Harrison only missed out on the top prize by a mere 14 points which is literally only a fraction of a second difference in some of the swim categories. He was second of 33 competing in this age group.

Elsa Barber in the 12 year girls overall competition also finished second of the 20 competing by securing an impressive 1,902 points.

Elsa missed out on the top place by 91 points but claimed this runner-up position with an impressive medley swim where she outscored all in her age group including the overall winner by 42 points.

Sutton's other top 10 overall placed swimmers were: Jared Collins (14yrs boys) fourth overall with 1,996 points (fourth of 33), Jack Hill (10/11yrs boys) fourth overall with 452 points from the three of five swim categories he competed in (fourth of 13), Jake Baugh (15yrs boys) sixth overall of 27 with 2,093 points, Chloe Morton (10/11yrs girls) seventh overall of 28 with 1,024 points from the four of five swim categories she competed in, and Jack Patterson (14yrs boys) ninth overall of 33 with 1,583 points.

Sutton’s successes in individual events on final weekend of competition saw Harrison Clarke (14yrs boys) demonstrated his extreme levels of stamina on the final day by winning medals and trophies in some of the most demanding events.

Harrison won gold in the 200m Individual Medley event with a really impressive time of 2.31.75 which also saw him crowned as the Junior County Champion in this event.

Harrison also won the silver medal in the 1500m Freestyle in a time of 18.57.34 which also saw him claim silver in the Junior Championship for this event.

Harrison also showed his talent in the sprint event by qualifying for the final of the 100m Freestyle and finished fourth.

Thomas Swales (13yrs boys) qualified for the final of the 100m Freestyle in a time of 57.58 - over 4.5 seconds faster than his nearest rival.

In the final Thomas could not improve his time from the heats but still took the gold medal in a time of 58.02.

This time was also enough to win the Junior Championship title and gold medal in this event.

Thomas also won gold in the 200m Individual Medley event in a time of 2.32.11 which also saw him take the bronze medal in the Junior Championship of this event.

Tom Trueman (16yrs/over boys) qualified for the 100m freestyle final in first place with a time of 53.09 and went on to win gold in the final which also saw him crowned as the Senior County Champion in this event.

This result confirmed Tom’s position as the fastest sprinter in Nottinghamshire, having previously been crowned Senior County Champion in the 50m Freestyle event as well.

Ellie McKeaney (10/11yrs girls) qualified for the 100m Freestyle final in third with a time of 1.17.51, but in the final Ellie was able to go one better and won the silver medal in an improved time of 1.16.64.

Elsa Barber (12yrs girls) won the silver medal in the 200m Individual Medley event with a fantastic time of 2.51.17.

Elsa also qualified fastest for the final of 100m Freestyle in a time of 1.12.55 and in the final swam faster to claim the bronze medal in a time of 1.12.40.

Jared Collins (14yrs boys) qualified for the final of the 100m Freestyle in a time of 1.01.79 and in the final swam even faster 1.01.07 to win the bronze medal. Jared also finished fifth in the 200m Individual Medley event.

Amelia Roberts (14yrs girls) finished fourth in the 1500m Freestyle, 12th in 100m Freestyle and 13th in 200m Individual Medley.

Molly Etherington (16yrs/over girls) finished fourth in the 1500m Freestyle while Chloe Morton (10/11yrs girls) finished fifth in the 200m Individual Medley.

Jake Baugh (15yrs boys) qualified seventh for the final of the 100m Freestyle and finished seventh in the final. Jake also finished seventh in the 200m Individual Medley event.

Jack Slack (14yrs boys) qualified for the final of 100m Freestyle in seventh place and finished seventh in the final while Harry McKeaney (15yrs boys) was ninth in the 100m Freestyle and Jack Patterson (14yrs boys) finished 13th in the 100m Freestyle and 13th in the 200m Individual Medley.

Alice Jones (16yrs/over) finished 21st in the 100m Freestyle.

The annual County Relay competition provides all swimming clubs an opportunity to field a selection of mixed, all boys and all girls teams within a variety of age group bands.

Sutton Swimming Club utilise this opportunity to field as many teams as they can to build on team spirit and to give as many opportunities for our swimmers to compete at this level of competition, even if they have not qualified for individual events at the County Championships.

In some events Sutton enter both A and B teams to maximise development experiences for their swimmers.

The relays competition generates lots of atmosphere with swimmers sporting club tattoos and face paint and spectators dressing up and using various devices to create noise in support of their teams.

This year Sutton’s relay teams collectively won an impressive haul of medals by claiming three gold medal finishes, one silver medal finish and four bronze medal finishes.

Sutton’s strongest team were competing in the 14yrs boys relays.

Both the Freestyle and Medley relay teams comprised Thomas Swales, Harrison Clarke, Jared Collins and Jack Patterson.

They firstly qualified for the final in the 200m Medley relay in a time of 2.06.03 but in the final went even quicker to win gold medals in a time of 2.04.13 to win by a clear margin of over four seconds.

The same team went on to qualify for the final of the 200m Freestyle relay in a time of 1.50.53 and again came out on top in the final to win gold in an even quicker time of 1.49.07 to again beat their nearest rivals by over four seconds.

Sutton’s A team in the 9/10yrs boys 200m Freestyle relay team consisted of George Bradshaw, Finley Cain, Egor Golubs and Ethan Parkin.

Beyond expectations this foursome incredibly won the gold medals in 2.56.63.

Sutton’s A team in the Open boys 400m Medley relay event comprising Tom Trueman, Ruslan Golubs, Adam Read and Callum Peel, won the silver medals in a heat declared event in a time of 4.06.57.

This represented a fantastic effort from this team who were just pipped by a strong Retford team with Sherwood finishing in third place. This same team of boys then secured the bronze medals in the 400m Freestyle relay event in a time of 3.43.40.

Sutton’s A team in the 9/10yrs Mixed 200m Freestyle relay event comprising Daisy Rodda, Egor Golubs, George Bradshaw and Scarlett Allsopp qualified for the final and claimed the bronze medals in a time of 2.54.65.

This was a fantastic achievement by this inexperienced team with only one member of the team having any experience of competing in these County Championships prior to this event.

Sutton’s A team in the 14yrs Mixed 200m Freestyle relay event comprising Jack Patterson, Amelia Roberts, Lacey Gregory and Thomas Swales qualified for the final with a time of 1.56.39 and claimed bronze in the final with an improved time of 1.56.05.

Sutton’s A team in the 9/10yrs girls 200m Freestyle relay event consisting of Scarlett Allsopp, Daisy Rodda, Emma Baker and Leanne Doud, won the bronze medals in a time of 3.21.84.

Again it was impresssive that some of Sutton’s youngest and most inexperienced swimmers are winning medals at their first attempt at this level of competition.

Sutton’s A team in the Open Mixed 200m Freestyle relay event qualified for the final and finished fourth with a time of 1.47.42, missing out on a bronze medal by just 0.16 seconds.

Sutton’s A team in the 16yrs boys 200m Medley relay event qualified for the final and finished just outside the medals in fourth place in a time of 1.59.07.

Sutton’s A team in the 14yrs Mixed 200m Medley relay event qualified for the final and finished fifth with a time of 2.10.95 while Sutton’s A team in the Open Mixed 200m Medley relay event qualified for the final and also finished fifth with a time of 2.03.04.

Sutton’s A team in the Open girls 400m Medley relay event took fifth place in a heat declared event with a time of 5.13.27 and Sutton’s A team in the 12yrs girls Medley relay team qualified for the final and finished fifth in 2.45.76.

Sutton’s A team in the 16yrs boys Freestyle relay team qualified for the final and finished fifth in a time of 1.46.52 while Sutton’s A team in the 12yrs Mixed 200m Freestyle relay event qualified for the final and finished sixth with a time of 2.20.32.

Sutton’s A team in the Open girls 400m Freestyle relay event took sixth place in a heat declared event with a time of 4.32.17 and Sutton’s A team in the 12yrs girls 200m Freestyle relay qualified for the final and finished in sixth place in a time of 2.22.87.

Overall NottsCats Results for All Sutton’s qualifying swimmers finishing outside top 10 in their age group competitions were - Amelia Roberts (14yrs girls) finished 11th of 28 competing with 2,027 points from five categories.

Ellie McKeaney (10/11yrs girls) finished 11th of 28 competing with 870 points from three categories.

Evan Hawley (15yrs boys) finished 12th of 27 competing with 1,831 points from four categories.

Harry McKeaney (15yrs boys) finished 14th of 27 competing with 1,624 points from four categories.

Adam Read (16yrs/over boys) finished 15th of 98 competing with 2,202 points from five categories.

Isabelle Thompson (13yrs girls) finished 16th of 27 competing with 833 points from three categories.

Liam Hill (15yrs boys) finished 17th of 27 competing with 1,205 points from three categories.

Jack Slack (14yrs boys) finished 18th of 33 competing with 1,106 points from three categories.

Nathan Palin-Moakes (15yrs boys) finished 18th of 27 competing 888 points from three categories.

Lacey Gregory (13yrs girls) finished 21st of 27 competing with 370 points from one category.

Tom Trueman (16yrs/over boys) finished 22nd of 98 competing with 1,957 points from three categories.

Scarlett Allsopp (10/11yrs girls) finished 22nd of 28 competing with 244 points from two categories.

Kayla Godfrey (13yrs girls) finished 25th of 27 competing with 299 points from one category.

Lola Robinson (15yrs girls) finished 29th of 30 competing with 389 points from one category

Harry Wakelin (16yrs/over boys) finished 41st of 98 competing with 1,295 points from three categories.

Alice Jones (16yrs/over girls) finished 44th of 69 competing with 818 points from two categories.

Chloe Quinn (16yrs/over girls) finished 53rd of 69 competing with 502 points from one category.

Molly Etherington (16yrs/over girls) finished 57th of 69 competing with 426 points from one category.

Ellie Read (16yrs/over girls) finished 58th of 69 competing with 413 points from one category.

Ellie Bunker (16yrs/over girls) finished 60th of 69 competing with 403 points from one category.

Thomas Polley (16yrs/over boys) finished 63rd of 98 competing with 911 points from two categories.