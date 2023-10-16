An impressive season finishes for Mansfield Triathlon Club
They have also had new members join and take on their first triathlons.
Debs Kerry raced in the 40-44 category at the English Sprint National Championships at Blithfield and had a superb result, finishing third.
Also racing for the club was Cormac Allison, who did the Olympic distance (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run) and finished fifth in his category.
Young star Evie Richards competed at Mallory Park and finished up in 17th place, putting her 17th in England, Scotland and Wales after some great racing against some of the best kids in the country.
The club also supported the Outlaw Sprint Triathlon at Thoresby which saw a good battle between dad, Tony Alcock and daughter Charlotte, who had Tony worried as she was still leading nearly halfway through the 5k run.
Tony managed to get a 55 second lead and finish third in the 50-59 category and Charlotte first 15-19 female.
Paul Dodsley came seventh, also in the 50-59 category and Debs Kerry rounded off her season in 12th.
This was a two-day event with the Half Iron Man on the Sunday.
Mansfield Triathlon Club supported the race by volunteering on one of the run feed stations, which was well received in the hot weather.
Louise Worthington did her first sprint triathlon (750m swim, 22km cycle and 5km run) at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham. On a very hilly course she finished 40th/129th overall and sixth female in age category 40-49
These events are for all levels from novice upwards and the club always welcome new members. To find out more see their mansfieldtriclub website.