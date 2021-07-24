All-rounder Matthew Montgomery signs pro deal with Nottinghamshire

Matthew Montgomery has signed a deal with Notts.

Having impressed with Notts' Second XI since returning to the club on trial this season, the former South Africa U19 captain will be available to play for the Green and Golds in all formats with immediate effect.

“Having this opportunity, in particular in the Royal London Cup, is very exciting; and having a year and a half to prove myself is great," he said.

“Hopefully I can find myself in the starting XI in one of the games, whenever that may be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Then I just need to do my role with bat or ball, or even in the field, and let it progress from there. When I get my chance I just need to put my best foot forward.”

Montgomery was on trial at the club before the pandemic hit, having recently moved from the country of his birth.

The 21-year-old was fulsome in his praise of the reception he received on arrival - including from Royal London Cup captain Peter Trego.

“With Peter as captain I felt like part of the team as soon as I walked in. I was fortunate to make some runs early which helped settle the nerves, and ever since I have been here I have enjoyed it,” he said.

“There is an abundance of coaching and playing experience at Notts, particularly with Peter Moores, who has coached England, and Paul Franks who knows the club inside out.

“There are plenty of big names and that is exciting. There will be plenty of opportunities for me to learn and it is a big club.”

Predominantly a top order batsmen and an off-break bowler, Montgomery averaged 41.8 with the bat in his six Second XI Championship innings this season, including 147 against Warwickshire.

He proved his white-ball abilities whilst with Warwickshire, blistering 60 and 66 to help his side to victory on Second XI T20 finals day.

“Matt has shown his ability during his time with Notts, and, of course, proved his versatility in the T20 competition,” said Head Coach Peter Moores.

“He has a great awareness of his own game, and is a three-dimensional cricketer, which is a real asset.

“His experience captaining South Africa's U19s has, I'm sure, helped him to cut his teeth here, and his attitude and application have been fantastic.