All-rounder Lyndon James signs new contract with Nottinghamshire

Lyndon James has signed a new deal.

Homegrown all-rounder Lyndon James has signed a new contract with Nottinghamshire that commits him to the Club until the end of the 2027 season.

Born in Worksop and a graduate of the Nottinghamshire Academy, 26-year-old James has played more than 100 matches for the Green and Golds since his debut in 2018.

He has scored exactly 3,500 all-format runs for Notts in that time, as well as claiming 115 wickets with his right-arm seam.

It is almost exactly three years to the day that he struck his maiden First-Class century, amassing 108 against Durham at the Riverside, and this week he posted the fifth of his career to help Notts to a season-opening win over the same opposition at Trent Bridge.

James has a top score in First-Class cricket of 164 not out, coincidentally also against Durham, while he has struck six white-ball half-centuries.

With the ball, he holds career-best First-Class figures of 6/74, against Surrey in 2023, and also has a List A five-fer to his name, having picked up 5/48 in a 2021 One Day Cup clash with Warwickshire.

“It’s an honour to extend my contract with Nottinghamshire, where I was born and where I’ve developed both personally and professionally,” said James.

“Making my debut for my home county was among the proudest moments of my life, and, seven years on, I’m beyond delighted to secure my future here as we continue to strive forward and target silverware.

“Being able to call a world-class venue like Trent Bridge my home ground is such a privilege, and I can’t wait to continue to give my all for this club, my teammates, and our members and supporters.”

“We’re very excited to see Lyndon commit his future to Nottinghamshire,” added Head Coach Peter Moores.

“He’s locally born and bred, which always adds that extra level of pride, and we’re extremely proud of how he’s developed in his career so far.

“You only have to look at his innings just this week against Durham for the latest example of how much of a key member of our squad he’s become.

“We’re now looking forward to seeing him keep contributing to the team, as well as working with him to improve his game even further.”