Alex Thomson joins Derbyshire on season loan deal from Warwickshire

The off-spinner, who has best figures of 6-138 in first-class cricket and 4-35 in Vitality Blast, joins a promising attack, while his average of 43 and two half-centuries in List A innings will be a boost for the Royal London Cup campaign.

From Staffordshire, Thomson made his first-class debut for Cardiff MCCU in 2014, before making his first red ball appearance for Warwickshire in 2018.

He's taken 20 red ball wickets in 14 matches, while his combined 20 white ball matches have garnered 23 wickets.

The 27-year-old joins for all formats, although he will be unavailable to feature in this week's LV= County Championship fixture against his parent club at The Incora County Ground.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: "Alex will add good depth to our side for the rest of the season.

"We've been keen to add another spin option, so to sign someone who can also extend our batting lineup is very pleasing.

"He's hungry to come to Derbyshire and impress, he's at an age where he wants to be playing first team games every week, and he will have the opportunity to compete for a place here across the formats.