Alex Hampson and Paige Roadley travelled to the Pingles Stadium at Nuneaton to compete in the Midlands senior championships events.

Both races were tactical affairs with Alex showing all his tactical nous, putting in superbly timed run to come away with the gold medal and become Midland Champion over 1500m.

A recent convert to the track, Paige also ran a fantastic tactical race to take a bronze medal in the Ladies 800m.

Paige Roadley and Alex Hampson – Midlands medal winners.

Mansfield had more success at the British Masters Championships at the same venue with Stef Wilcockson becoming British champion over 400m Hurdles and taking the bronze in the 110 Hurdles.

Martin White took bronze in both 100 and 200 in his age group with Aaron and Donna Aplin also having excellent runs in blustery conditions in the sprints.

Four travelled to Loughborough last Wednesday to compete in the Charnwood Ppen and all came away with new personal best times over 800m.

Alex Hampson put in a confidence building run before the Midlands recording 1.52.91, Paige Roadley 2.22.03, Eddie Holden 2.02.76 - which ranks in the UK top 10 for U15 boys this year - and Jude Ryan 2.10.22.

Mansfield also had Track and Field action in the second of the Northern League fixtures at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium.

The team was depleted due to fixture clashes, but every athlete competed superbly to allow the team to place fourth on the day and remain third overall.

Jordan Boam put in an incredible stint as he won over 800 and 5000 then placed second in the 1500m, adding in the Javelin and being part of the 4 x 400m team.

Chris Monk won his 400 and 800m and James Mee won his 5000m.

Matt Young continues to show great promise placing first in his 100 and second over 200.

Carter Giddy won his 400, Dale Jacob the 200 and Oliver Salmon was second in his 100m heat and the Triple Jump. The men also won both 4 x100 and 4 x 400 relays.

Rachel Wilcockson has recently returned to competition and scored heavily for the club, winning her preferred Hammer event, second in both Shot and Javelin and fourth in Discus, turning her hand to the track to race the 4 x 100 metres.

Bev Armstrong had a superb day of competition winning both 400 and 800m, also placing fourth in the 100m.

In her first club competition since going to University Jess Lake won her preferred 400m Hurdles and was second over 200

Sophie Toyn put in a strong run to win the 800 A event and then placed second in the Triple Jump with Kirsty Huntington third over 1500 and 3000.

Completing the team, Jemima Waller placed second in the 400m.

Like the men, the women rallied together to win both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays.

On the roads a sizeable number of athletes travelled to Long Bennington to race the Summer Solstice 10K.

Conditions were challenging racing on the hottest day of the year so far.

However, Dan Nugent put in a storming run to place second overall out of a field of close to 500, recording 33.21.

Andy Walker was next home in 41.55 followed by Fraser Bain 43.21, Helen Jones 44.21, Jason Taylor 45.35, Neil Halstead 47.35, Sarah Bradbury 52.05, Natasha Carver 52.21, Karen Kowalski 58.51, Pete Copcutt 63.55, and Tina Copcutt 75.08.

Racing at the Derby Half, Gary Berzins had a great run for 12th in a field of over 1000 to place third in his age group with 1.20.28 with Matt Bottomore 26th in 1.23.01 and Dave Savage 60th in 1.26.02

At the Nottingham Holme Runs, new member Chris Kilburn showed what an asset he will be to the club by placing second in the Half Marathon in 71.30.