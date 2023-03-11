SSC had over 50 per cent of the club swimmers gain County qualifying times and were eager to kick off the long course season.

Not shown on the medals table but equally impressive is the sheer number of Sutton swimmers from SSC that gained qualifying times and then during the course of the Championships gained new PBs and that were all so close to getting a medal.

When you compete in events you collect FINA points and these are added up across the different categories (Sprints, 100’s Form, Distance & Medley) to give an overall score for each swimmer within an age group.

Thomas Swales picks up his 50 fly gold together with the Junior County Champion trophy.

The more events you take part in across the different strokes and distances then the more points you gain and points are higher the higher your finish number and associated time.

Two SSC swimmers finished top of the rankings to take top boy and girl in their age category – Daisy Stirland (13 years) and Thomas Swales (14 years).

SSC also had a number of swimmers placing in the top 10 for their age category - Egor Golubs (11) – 2nd, Jack Hill (11) – 7th, Scarlett-Rose Allsopp (11) – 7th, Lucia Fiori (11) – 10th, Ellie McKeaney (12) – 5th, Elsa Barber (13) – 7th, Jared Collins (15) – 3rd, Amelia Roberts (15) – 5th and Adam Read (18) – 10th.

Thomas Swales was also crowned Junior Champion, not just winning the event but having the fastest time of all the 14-year-old Boys and younger in the 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 400, Freestyle, 800 Freestyle, 1500 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly & 200 Individual Medley.