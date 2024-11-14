33 pictures of Mansfield Harriers members wearing their club vest with pride

Whether for leisure, competition or for the social scene, the Harriers has been a great place for locals to be involved with.
And in our latest retro gallery we have picked out these pictures from our archives of club members,
1. Ready for the off
A team of Mansfield Harriers prepare to race. Photo: Submitted
2. Wearing the vest with pride
Mansfield Harriers has been a key part of Mansfield's sporting scene for decades giving folk of all ages the chance to stay in shape and make great friends along the way. Photo: Mansfield Harriers facebook
3. Putting in the hard yards
4. Harriers U13's
A former Mansfield Harriers U13 girls team. Photo: Submitted