33 of our best pictures from schooldays in Mansfield and Ashfield down the years - including Manor School, Kingsway Primary School, Ashfield School, St Peters School and Berry Hill School

Schooldays will always live long in the memory.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Feb 2022, 07:05 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 15:46 BST

Whether you loved it or hated it and whether you made lifelong friends or not, your time at school is something no-one is likely to forget.

And our latest retro gallery takes a look back on schooldays around Mansfield and Ashfield over the decades, including some going all the way back to the 1960s.

We’ve got plenty of schools covered, including Manor School, Kingsway Primary School, Ashfield School, Berry Hill School, St Peters School and Samuel Barlow School.

And if you like this retro gallery, then you might like these retro galleries.

The 1996 nativity play at Samuel Barlow School.

1. School Nativity

The 1996 nativity play at Samuel Barlow School. Photo: Chad

Youngsters take part in a traditional sack race at Berry Hill in 1963.

2. School sports at Berry Hill - 1963

Youngsters take part in a traditional sack race at Berry Hill in 1963. Photo: JPI

Youngsters enjoy a sprint race. One runner seems have lost his lane. This was taken in 1965 during a sports day at Newgate Lane.

3. Newgate Lane School -1965

Youngsters enjoy a sprint race. One runner seems have lost his lane. This was taken in 1965 during a sports day at Newgate Lane. Photo: National World

Clipstone's Samuel Barlow School hold an Open Day in 1972.

4. School Open Day

Clipstone's Samuel Barlow School hold an Open Day in 1972. Photo: Chad

