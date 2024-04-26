Whether you loved it or hated it and whether you made lifelong friends or not, your time at school is something no-one is likely to forget.
And our latest retro gallery takes a look back on schooldays around Mansfield and Ashfield over the decades, including some going all the way back to the 1960s.
We’ve got plenty of schools covered, including Manor School, Kingsway Primary School, Ashfield School, Berry Hill School, St Peters School and Samuel Barlow School.
And if you like this retro gallery, then you might like these retro galleries.