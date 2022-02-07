An open day takes place at Lammas Leisure Centre to celebrate their 17th birthday.

21 pictures which show the brilliant variety of sport in Mansfield and Ashfield - including Sutton Sting, Mansfield Giants and 50 year old table tennis pics

The beauty of sport in Mansfield and Ashfield is the variety on offer.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:17 pm

There’s more to sport in our town than just football and Mansfield Town – as this gallery shows.

Our latest spotlight on the grassroots scene takes a look at the range of minority sports on offer, including ice hockey, table tennis pictures from over 50 years ago, judo, ice skating and basketball.

We’ve got a host of clubs on show, including Sutton Sting and Mansfield Giants, so take a look and see who you can spot

And if you liked this gallery, you might also enjoy this piece on Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club down the years, here.

You can send any retro pics you would like to see published to [email protected]

1. Sutton Sting

A former Sutton Sting side pose for a team pic.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. Sutton Sting

Sutton Sting celebrate a cup final win.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

3. Lammas Leisure Centre

An open day takes place at Lammas Leisure Centre to celebrate their 17th birthday.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Giants

Action from a Mansfield Giants' basketball game against Leeds back in 2014.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
MansfieldAshfieldMansfield Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 6