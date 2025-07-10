Kirkby Town Centre Street Athletics event with Linford Christie. Linford Christie is pictured setting off the competitors.placeholder image
21 great Ashfield sports nostalgia pics - including Sutton and Kirkby Town, Ashfield RUFC and the day Linford Christie came to town

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:52 BST
Our latest sports retro gallery dips into Ashfield’s sporting past, one which contains some forgotten names.

We’ve got the former Sutton Town and Kirkby Town football teams included, as well as the Ashfield Swans RUFC club.

There’s also a day to remember when former Olympic sprint star came to Sutton for a special street athletics event.

If you have a sports story or image from around Ashfield that you’d like to share, contact [email protected].

Take a look at our gallery, tag in people connected with clubs and, most importantly, enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie came to Kirkby in 2016 as part of the Active Ashfield Games. Christie, who won gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, encouraged the children as they raced against each other over a 60 metre distance. Do you know these children?

Parents watch on as these youngsters enjoy a race.

Parents watch on as these youngsters enjoy a race.

Smiles for these youngsters as they race down the street during the 2016 Active Ashfield games. Is this you or your child?

Smiles for these youngsters as they race down the street during the 2016 Active Ashfield games. Is this you or your child?

Linford Christie, who is the only British man to have won gold medals in the 100 metres at all four major competitions, gets the race underway.

Linford Christie, who is the only British man to have won gold medals in the 100 metres at all four major competitions, gets the race underway.

