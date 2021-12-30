Kirkby Town Centre Street Athletics event with Linford Christie. Linford Christie is pictured setting off the competitors.

21 great Ashfield sports nostalgia pics - including Sutton and Kirkby Town, Ashfield RUFC and the day Linford Christie came to town

Our latest sports retro gallery dips into Ashfield’s sporting past, one which contains some forgotten names.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:16 am

We’ve got the former Sutton Town and Kirkby Town football teams included, as well as the Ashfield Swans RUFC club. Take a look at our gallery, tag in people connected with clubs and, most importantly, enjoy your trip down memory lane.

1. Linford Christie's Street Athletics visits Kirkby

Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie came to Kirkby in 2016 as part of the Active Ashfield Games. Christie, who won gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, encouraged the children as they raced against each other over a 60 metre distance. Do you know these children?

Photo: Chris Etchells

2. Street Athletics in Kirkby

Parents watch on as these youngsters enjoy a race.

Photo: Chris Etchells

3. Street Athletics in Kirkby

Smiles for these youngsters as they race down the street during the 2016 Active Ashfield games. Is this you or your child?

Photo: Chris Etchells

4. Linford Christie sets off the competitors.

Linford Christie, who is the only British man to have won gold medals in the 100 metres at all four major competitions, gets the race underway.

Photo: Chris Etchells

