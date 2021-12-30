We’ve got the former Sutton Town and Kirkby Town football teams included, as well as the Ashfield Swans RUFC club. Take a look at our gallery, tag in people connected with clubs and, most importantly, enjoy your trip down memory lane.
1. Linford Christie's Street Athletics visits Kirkby
Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie came to Kirkby in 2016 as part of the Active Ashfield Games. Christie, who won gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, encouraged the children as they raced against each other over a 60 metre distance. Do you know these children?
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Street Athletics in Kirkby
Parents watch on as these youngsters enjoy a race.
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. Street Athletics in Kirkby
Smiles for these youngsters as they race down the street during the 2016 Active Ashfield games. Is this you or your child?
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Linford Christie sets off the competitors.
Linford Christie, who is the only British man to have won gold medals in the 100 metres at all four major competitions, gets the race underway.
Photo: Chris Etchells