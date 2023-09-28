Whether it’s true or not it can’t be denied that Mansfield and the surrounding area has produced some brilliant sports stars.

Our area can boast a 1966 World Cup winner, a double Olympic gold medalist, an FA Cup winner and perhaps the most infamous Ashes cricketer of all time.

And of course there’s two other very notable swimmers who have done themselves and the area more than proud – and plenty more who have put our area on the map.

Jo Potter Mansfield-born Jo Potter played in three FA Women's Cup finals – with Arsenal in 2004, Charlton Athletic in 2007 and Birmingham City in 2012. The former Manor School pupil also played 35 times for England.

Ray Wilson Shirebrook's Ray Wilson was one of the lowest profile members of England's 1966 World Cup winning team. The left-back, who was capped for his country 63 times, played in every England game in the 1966 finals.

Darrell Clarke Clarke, now head coach at Bristol Rovers, began his football journey after coming through the academy ranks at Mansfield. He played 159 times for his hometown club before joining Hartlepool. Clarke grew up on the Ladybrook estate and his grandad used to be a steward at Stags.

Harold Larwood Nuncargate-born Harold Larwood was a key man of England's infamous 'bodyline' Ashes tour in Australia in 1932/33. The furore created by the following diplomatic incidents brought about a premature and acrimonious end to his international career.