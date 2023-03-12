15 horses who could make the headlines at this week's Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is a jewel in horse racing's crown and firmly established as one of the greatest sporting events on the calendar.

But this week’s four-day festival, which runs from Tuesday to Friday, also takes on a significant role in trying to lift the gloomy clouds that hover over jump racing in the UK. The problems are piling up for the National Hunt code, which is struggling to arrest a decline in standard.

Many issues have been cluttering the in-tray for some time, such as small field-sizes, poor (but improving) prize money, low sun ruining races, and trainers failing hopelessly to attract big-gun, deep-wallet owners, which has contributed to Irish domination of the festival.

Other issues have marred the build-up to this year’s Cheltenham, such as jockeys being asked to adapt to perfectly reasonable, new rules on the use of the whip and punters being asked to comply with intrusive affordability checks in an over-reaction to a disturbing movement, sparked by politicians, that aims to demonise the hobby of gambling.

The hope is that the festival can rise above it all, and that its annual intoxicating concoction of top-quality, competitive racing can show jump racing in its best light.

The superiority of Irish-trained horses seems certain to continue. Remember, they took 23 of the 28 races two years ago. Willie Mullins is already the most prolific handler in the history of the event, having saddled a record-breaking ten winners 12 months ago. This time, the odds are short on him adding 12 more to complete an unprecedented career century.

Gordon Elliott and Henry De Bromhead, who has sent out the one-two in each of the last two Gold Cups, have also assembled strong teams, while the British challenge will rely heavily on champion Paul Nicholls and veteran Nicky Henderson.

But what of the horses? An array of potential superstars sit waiting in the wings, ready to add their names to the glorious Cheltenham roll of honour. Some have been here before, some are new kids on the block.

We’ve cherry-picked 15 of the most fancied and most interesting contenders as the countdown to the opening race at 1.30 pm on Tuesday begins.

1 . A champion waiting to be crowned? Unquestionably the most exciting horse to look forward to at this year's festival is CONSTITUTIONAL HILL, the odds-on favourite for Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30). Nicky Henderson's 6yo was a sensational winner of the opening novice hurdle race here last year and is already being talked about as potentially one of the greatest horses in National Hunt history. He is unbeaten, and many believe he is unbeatable. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

2 . Is Galopin galloping to Gold Cup glory? There's a short-priced favourite not only for the Champion Hurdle, but also for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday (3.30). GALOPIN DES CHAMPS, trained by Willie Mullins, fell at the last when clear in a novice chase at last year's festival, but that was a rare blot on the copybook of a 7yo brimming with talent. Doubts about his stamina over the 3m2f Gold Cup trip have been pooh-poohed by a confident Mullins. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

3 . On the comeback trail for a festival hat-trick? Powering to victory in front of Ascot's majestic grandstand last month is SHISHKIN, making a stunning comeback to form after a blip in the Champion Chase at the 2022 festival. The step-up in trip to 2m4f proved ideal for Nicky Henderson's 9yo charge and he is now a warm favourite to add the Ryanair Chase on Thursday (2.50) to his previous two festival triumphs. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

4 . Queen Mother winner fit for A.King? An indication of the decline of UK jumps racing is that illustrious trainer Alan King saddles only TWO runners at this week's festival. But one of them, EDWARDSTONE, is a strong fancy for one of the top Grade One prizes, the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday (3.30). The 9yo, a winner here last year, boasts a lethal turn of foot and tuned up nicely last time when beating the reigning champion, Energumene. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images