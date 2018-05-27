Notts well beaten by Warwickshire

A strong all-round performance from Warwickshire toppled Notts Outlaws by 108 runs in their Royal London One-Day Cup meeting at Trent Bridge.

The Bears hadn’t beaten Notts in any of their last six one-day meetings and hadn’t won at Trent Bridge since 2008 but had the better of the exchanges after opting to bat first.

Warwickshire scored 295 for nine from their 50 overs, after winning the toss. Sam Hain, following on from centuries in his two previous innings, made 72, with contributions of 56 from Ed Pollock and 51 from Adam Hose. Hain’s runs came from 91 balls, with five fours.

Matt Carter, on his one-day debut, returned figures of four for 40 for the hosts.

Notts were then bowled out for only 187 in 38.5 overs, with Ross Taylor making 56. Aaron Thomason picked up a career-best four for 45 for the visitors.

In pursuit of a victory target of 296 the Outlaws got off to a poor start, losing both openers with only four runs on the board. Chris Woakes, playing his first domestic match of the season, removed Riki Wessels for a single during an opening six over burst.

Tom Moores and Taylor added 63 together for the third wicket before Thomason separated them, having Moores caught in the deep for 33.

Taylor reached his 50 from 57 balls but then guided Henry Brookes straight into the hands of third man.

The game ran away from Notts quickly during the middle overs, as Thomason picked up three more wickets and Olly Stone closed out the contest by bowling Carter with more than 11 overs still remaining.

Earlier, Ed Pollock got the Bears off to a flying start, despite losing his opener partner Jonathan Trott to Samit Patel, for an eight-ball duck.

The left-handed Pollock blazed his way to a quickfire half century, reaching the landmark from only 22 deliveries faced, four of which were launched over the ropes.

Fired on by his aggressive start Pollock failed to reign in his stroke-play and paid the price when a lofted shot failed to clear midwicket, giving Carter the first of his four wickets.

Notts rotated their bowlers regularly, using seven different inside the first 18 overs, including 19-year old quick Jack Blatherwick who, like Carter, was on debut.

Samit Patel, who took two for 48, reduced the visitors to 172 for three when he had Hain taken at long on, after a stand of 89 in 17 overs with Ian Bell.

Hain reached his own 50 from 59 balls and advanced to 72 before charging Carter, to provide Tom Moores with a routine stumping.

Carter’s third and fourth wickets were repeats of each other, as both Adam Hose and Tim Ambrose found Billy Root in the deep. Hose made 51 from 53 deliveries and Ambrose 38 from 37.

Nicely placed on 180 for three after 30 overs, the Bears lost their way in the final stages of the innings, after appearing well set to reach 350.

Woakes was run out for nine, as the holders put the squeeze on with some accurate death bowling during the final overs but the total was already well beyond reach.

Warwickshire now move on to five points from four matches, equalling the points total of Notts, who have played a game more.