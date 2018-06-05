Notts wait on Stuart Broad’s availability

England bowler Stuart Broad’s availability for Nottinghamshire between now and the start of the Specsavers Test Series against India in August has yet to be confirmed by the ECB.

However, the 31-year-old right-armer, who has moved up to 12th in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings after England’s win over Pakistan, will definitely not be playing for tabletopping Notts in their next Specsavers County Championship, First Division match aghainst Somerset, which begins on Saturday.

Other England players have been released for matches in the forthcoming week, but both Broad (pictured) and fellow opening bowler James Anderson have been rested, with details of any further domestic involvement to follow later.

Meanwhile, batsman Alex Hales will be available for Notinghamshire Outlaws’ last Royal London One-Day Cup group game on Thursday before joining up with the England squad ahead of their one-day international against Scotland and one-day series against Australia.

Cup holders Notts face Derbyshire Falcons in an East Midlands derby under the floodlights at Trent Bridge (2 pm start) and must win to have a chance of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament.