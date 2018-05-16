Notts bring in batsman Fraine

Notts Outlaws have signed top order batsman Will Fraine ahead of their Royal London One-Day Cup defence getting underway at Lancashire tomorrow (Thursday).

The 21-year-old former Durham MCCU player has signed a deal until the end of the 2018 season.

Fraine, who has played four first-class matches but has yet to make his List A debut, will go straight into the squad to travel to Emirates Old Trafford.

The Huddersfield-born player will be available for all forms of cricket for Notts, including Vitality Blast and Specsavers County Championship, as well as 50-over cricket.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to sign, it feels like a great honour and I’m really excited for my chance to show what I can do,” said Fraine.

“It’s been a whirlwind few weeks. Peter Moores (Head Coach) and Ant Botha (Assistant Coach) chatted to me after playing for the seconds on Monday and asked me to train with the firsts.

“The training session went well and the lads were great with me. To think that I am travelling up to Old Trafford to maybe play on Thursday is incredible and to now call Trent Bridge my home ground is fantastic.”

Right-hander Fraine appeared for Notts’ Second XI on Monday, scoring 58 to help the side to victory over Northants, having played for the team in July, August and September last summer.

He also netted with the Outlaws squad at Trent Bridge yesterday (Tuesday) in front of Moores and Assistant Head Coach Paul Franks.

“Will’s been playing for us on and off a while now, featuring in second team cricket for us last year and this, but with us being a little bit light because of the unavailability of others, an opportunity has now come up for him,” said Director of Cricket Mick Newell.

“We have been impressed with what we have seen from him and although he is fairly inexperienced, that would have been true of whoever else had come into the squad this season, given we had a very settled 50-over squad last year.

“Although initially we’re looking for him to be involved in the one-day matches, he’s as eligible for selection in the other formats as any other player if he does well.”

Fraine will wear the number 31 shirt for the Outlaws.