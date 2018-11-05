Notts agree to changes in county cricket structure

Changes to the structure of domestic cricket from 2020 onwards have been agreed by Nottinghamshire and the other 18 first-class counties.

In the Specsavers County Championship, two extra teams will be added to the First Division after the promotion from Division Two of three sides, rather than two, and the relegation of only one, rather than two, in 2019. However, the ten sides will continue to play 14 matches. The Second Division will comprise eight teams.

The 50-Over One-Day Cup will be played during July and August, with the counties split into two groups of nine that are not necessarily regional. Teams will play each other twice, with the top three qualifying. Overseas players will not be allowed to take part in this competition.

The T20 Blast will retain its current format, with two qualifying groups, quarter-finals and finals day at Edgbaston, while a move to boost minor counties cricket has been made. with each first-class club visiting a minor county to play a 50-over match during the summer.