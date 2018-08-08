Nottinghamshire suffer Quinton de Kock blow

Overseas batsman Quinton de Kock has withdrawn from his proposed stint with Nottinghamshire at the request of Cricket South Africa.

The left-hander had been scheduled to appear in four Specsavers County Championship matches, including home fixtures against Yorkshire and Essex at Trent Bridge in September.

His withdrawal leaves Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket Mick Newell on the hunt for batting power for the final weeks of the season.

“We’re disappointed because Quinton is a high-quality player and we would have been stronger with him in the side but he has a central contract with Cricket South Africa and there is always some risk when you sign a player of his profile,” said Newell.

“We would like to strengthen the team for the remaining red ball fixtures and will consider the options that are out there but it’s a particularly tough market at this stage of the season.

“If there’s something that can be done then we’ll explore it but there isn’t a long list of available overseas talent.”

Notts face back to back Vitality Blast fixtures this week with Thursday’s visit to Edgbaston followed by the final home game of their group campaign with Yorkshire Vikings providing the opposition at Trent Bridge on Friday evening.