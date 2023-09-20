Nile Wilson Gymnastics announced as Ambassador for Rise Gymnastics Programme and Award Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Fitness Day promotes the importance of exercise in living a healthy lifestyle, with a particular emphasis this year that ‘health is for life’.

Rise Gymnastics helps to provide children with the foundation for this and acts as a fantastic base for the discovery and exploration of movement that continues with them for life, including supporting cognitive development, strength, coordination, and flexibility. In addition to building children’s physical literacy, gymnastics also benefits mental wellbeing, self-esteem, resilience and leadership skills.

At the heart of British Gymnastics’ vision to deliver an uplifting experience for all is a focus on the positive impact gymnastics can have on individuals, communities and society, and Rise Gymnastics is playing a key role in that, giving every gymnast the chance to shine.

Nile Wilson Gymnastics

As the first Rise Gymnastics ambassador, Nile Wilson Gymnastics will help to showcase the benefits the programme can have for those who take part.

Nile Wilson Gymnastics was founded by and named after GB Olympic gymnast, Nile Wilson, and currently operates across four sites in the North and West Midlands of England. Expanding recreational classes to ensure as many local budding gymnasts can access gymnastics be they children or adults has seen the business grow exponentially over the past few years.

Neil Wilson, Gymnastics Director at Nile Wilson Gymnastics, said: “We are so pleased to be the new ambassador for the fantastic Rise Gymnastics Programme and Award Scheme.

"At Nile Wilson Gymnastics, our vision is to ‘change the game’ by delivering engaging gymnastics sessions that promote the skill development of gymnasts in a fun and supportive way – Rise Gymnastics aligns directly with our aims, and feels like a great fit as we continue to expand Nile Wilson Gymnastics across the UK.”

David Marshall, Community Director at British Gymnastics added: “As a sport that can help equip children for a more active life, we know gymnastics has a crucial role to play in helping to get the nation more active. With over 155,000 children now registered to take part each week, Rise Gymnastics is continuing to grow.

“We’ve seen over the last year the impact the programme can have not only on the development and experience of young gymnasts across the country but also our clubs, partners, teachers, coaches, parents and carers, with increases in engagement and retention.

"We’re excited about where Rise Gymnastics goes from here and we’re looking forward to Nile Wilson Gymnastics playing a part in that as our new ambassador.”

Each week, 155,000 gymnasts are registered to take part in Rise Gymnastics in clubs, schools and leisure centres across the country, and 288,000 medals and certificates have been distributed to award Rise Gymnastics gymnasts.

The programme is designed to contextualise gymnastics in the wider world, and champions young people to pursue an active lifestyle throughout childhood and beyond.