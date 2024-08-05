The British Masters Track and Field Championships were recently held at the Moorways Stadium, Derby and Mansfield Harriers had seven athletes at the competition competing against the best in the country, coming away with four national champions, one silver and one bronze medallist.

In her first year of competing in Masters athletics Kath Malone went into the F45 1500 metres race having already won the Midlands Championship. Another terrific performance saw her front run from the start and she came in 5 seconds clear of her nearest rival to take the gold in a new personal best time of 5.07.46. Rachel Wilcockson continues her dominance in F35 Hammer taking gold with a massive throw of 55.50 metres.

Paul Wright was looking to defend his title in the M35 800 and in one of the best races of the weekend he pulled away in the last 100 metres to take gold in 1.55.14. Stef Wilcockson took the Gold in the M35 110 Hurdles in 16.13 and then went on to take bronze in a very competitive M35 400 Hurdles with 57.37 his best time for this event for 3 seasons.

Chris Ashmore took the silver in the M60 Long Jump leaping out to 4.52 metres. Racing over 1500 metres Dan Wheat placed 9th in the M40 with 4.26.55 and Claire Watson 10th the F40 in a seasons best time of 5.51.64.

The penultimate race in the Notts AAA summer league took place last week at Hexgreave Hall, normally this is the first race of the season in April but it was postponed due to inclement weather making car parking impossible.

The race is over a distance of close to 5 Mile including parts of the Southwell trail and finishing on a very challenging grass section. Mansfield Harriers turned up to the event in massive numbers with 67 athletes competing in the field of 441 finishers comprising of 275 men and 166 women. Outstanding individual and team performances across all age groups have the club in a superb place with just the one fixture to go.

The senior men have been in a season long battle with a powerful Notts AC outfit and a superb team effort saw them take a hard fought win on the night and now have a workable lead going into the final fixture.

Tremendous packing saw the team come through with Kristian Watson first Harrier back in 4th with debutants in the league Sam Gilliver and junior Ed Sankey 5th and 7th respectively. Chris Patterson continues his fine series in 8th and completing the team Alex Hampson placed 10th.

The masters have been leading all series and another big team win has them going into the last fixture with a clear lead. Jan Bailey was first back in 11th overall closely followed by Lee Garrett who was racing for the club for the first time in over 20 years in 14th place. Marlon Dunkley continued his excellent series in 18th, Dan Wheat 19th and closing the scoring team Drew Hurst was 30th.

Showing great strength in depth Mansfield had a further seventeen athletes in the top 100 with Brad Caress leading the way on his last club run before moving to Dubal in 21st with Jordan Boam 22nd and Lewis Boswell 23rd all in a sprint to the line. Junior Reece Carver was next home in 29th followed by Dave Cass 31st, Joe Henstock 34th, Dan Trainor 35th, Martin Fickling 42nd, Simon Kelley 56th, Jack Skillington 57th, Dave Savage 58th, Ben McClemens 65th, Paul Whittingham 74th, Darren Powell 75th, Andy Granville 78th, Jamie Macintyre 79th and Fraser Bain 81st. Fast improving Neil Halstead placed 104th closely followed by Jason Taylor in 110th, Andy Walker 112th, Paul Castledine 119th, Tom Newbould 125th, And Wetherill 126th, Stuart Whysall 130th, Oliver Adams 174th, Craig Parsons 178th, Graeme Bagley 204th, Joe Troman 211th, Vaughan Chamberlain 221st, Mark Burr 230th, Colin Fell 238th, Pete Weldon 244th, Pete Copcutt 262nd and Colin Sawers 267th. George Denton has been one of the most improved athletes at the club in recent months and racing well he unfortunately became injured but showed great character to finish in 274th.

The Mansfield women continue to have a healthy lead going into the last fixture with the masters second behind a very strong Redhill team. Mansfield had six women in the top 13 with Carolyn Hay having her best race of the season for 3rd and first scorer for the masters team with Helen Jones 13th, Helen Pritchett 20th and Sam Brown 30th completing the scoring four.

Another terrific result for the seniors saw them consolidate at the top of the league with Molly Johnson 6th, Kath Malone 7th, Paige Roadley 10th and Hannah Jones 32nd. Gillian Newbould is unable to score for the team this year but showed what an asset she will be coming in 12th. Sarah Bradbury had a terrific run for 50th, Amy Newbould 55th, Natasha Carver 60th, Bev Armstrong 74th, Lorraine Kuchta 79th, Holly Colton 83rd, Gemma Bacon 89th, Claire Croll 96th, Karen Kowalski 125th, Christine Fell 136th, Amanda Shaw 137th and Tina Copcutt 156th.

Individually Chris Patterson leads the M35 age group and is second in the overall standings, Alex Hampson is 3rd overall, Marlon Dunkley 1st M45, Andy Wetherill 2nd M65 with Paul Whittingham unfortunate to be 4th in the M55 age group after a scoring issue at the fixture but is still close enough to take a bronze. Kath Malone leads the F45 age group and also places 2nd overall with Gillian Newbould 2nd F45 and Helen Pritchett 3rd in the F35 category.