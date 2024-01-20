Mansfield-based Binch Racing have confirmed their return to the British Supersport class in 2024 with the returning Zak Corderoy and debutant Oliver Barr on board.

They will be back to line up on the grid with Yamaha Racing and have been working tirelessly to get the two R6s ready for the duo.

Binch are exited to welcome back Zak, having worked with him back in 2021 where they finished third in the Junior Superstock Championship together.

Zak has always been a good friend of the team and both now feel the timing is right to work together again and can't wait to get going.

Oliver Barr - rookie season ahead.

“It’s good to be back on a Yamaha again,” said Zak.

“Massive thanks to David (Binch) and his team. I can’t tell you all how excited I am to get racing again with the Binch crew.

“It’s a team I have 100 per cent belief in and I know they will do everything they can for me.

“The package they put underneath me will be eveything I need and I know we can do some great things together. Roll on testing.”

Zak Corderoy - return to Binch Racing.

Oliver joins the team for his first full year in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship paddock but has enjoyed some tremendous success at club level and scored two superb race wins in Junior Superstock at Knockhill last year.

He came to meet the team at a few rounds last year and all got on really well for almost a natural fit.

“I would just like to get it across that I am super grateful to be given the opportunity to be a part of the Binch Racing family,” he said.

“After a very productive winter, I'm feeling ready to get stuck into my rookie season.

Zak Corderoy in past Binch Racing action.

“The whole set-up is just what I was looking for and the team have made me very welcome.

“Racing alongside Zak will be great, I am looking forward to getting to know him and what we can learn along the way. It is going to be a lot of fun.”

Last year Binch lost New Zealand rider Damon Rees, who passed away with a sudden medical condition.

Team owner David Binch said: “Through difficulty and adversity comes strength.

“The 2023 race season was very difficult for Binch Racing. My sincerest thanks go out once more to all of our sponsors, supporters, friends and family who stood by us.

“There we're many times when giving up was absolutely a possibility, I am very pleased and proud we didn't.

“We all dug deep, worked harder, smiled and carried on. 2024 is here now and comes with an enhanced sense of belief and even more drive.

“I am personally thrilled to be flying the Yamaha flag in the Supersport championship in 2024.

“Zak and Oliver have so much talent, all the boys and girls at Binch Racing are totally comitted to given the boys an environment where they can succeed.

“Zak Corderoy gave us our first National win back in 2021. He went on to win five more races for us that season.

“I'm thrilled to have him back on our Yamahas for the 2024 BSS season. Zak's determination to be at his physical best and his hard riding style is exactly what we need.

“I had the opportunity to work with Oliver Barr last season and I saw his natural talent in action, I was very impressed.

“From club level to watching him compete against us and win at Knockhill last year told me all I needed to know, I wanted to work with Ollie.