Joshua, 11, and his family travelled to Spain with his new Corse Factory CSR85 bike intending only to do the Friday practice session, having only ridden the bike twice at Gasss74 karting circuit and for half a lap at Blyton Park due to a wrong main jet.

However on his first time on a big race circuit, Josh quickly got to grips with the track and the bike, and it was decided to enter for the full weekend.

“The whole experience was fantastic,” said mum Helen.

Joshua Williams - Spanish success in round one.

“He was interested in his data after every session which was showing him his potential best lap time, breaking each sector down.

“The team were impressed with his attitude and his sessions data so, after thinking we might only do the Friday practise to get used to the bike, we decided to sign on for the races too.

“His feedback on the bike was brilliant, he worked with WM Race Suspension to get the best set up for the track and he put 100 per cent effort in all weekend.

“Due to his commitment to learn, hard work and dedication throughout the weekend, he managed to put the bike on pole and win both races.”

Joshua tops the podium at Jerez.

After competing in Spain last year with the FIM on the Ohvale 160 Joshua and dad Stuart decided to go back to racing 2T bikes, and after a friend mentioned there was a bike that could be raced in Spain, Stuart managed to contact Corse Factory Racing about the 85cc bike they produce with 17ins wheels and the championship that they race them in and it all started there.

They went out to Spain in April to meet the team and pick up the bike with a view to getting some practise on it.

But the problem with that was the UK still don’t allow youngsters of Joshua’s age to race them over here.

The family managed to get him on a track day at Blyton Park, but the Spanish settings didn’t suit the UK weather conditions and he only manage a few laps before the engine stopped.

Joshua Williams in action at Jerez.

Stuart had only a couple of weeks to rebuild the engine before they were due back out to practise at the end of last month just before the first round.

Joshua was able to test the bike back at Gasss74 in Alicante for a few laps before they moved on to Jerez where the Friday consisted of four 25 minute practise sessions.

“After each session he would come in buzzing,” said Helen.

“He absolutely loved his first time on a full size track - after only ever racing on go kart tracks this was a massive step up for him.

“We are so proud of how he presented himself all weekend. He enjoyed every second and it showed.”

Joshua's combined qualifying times placed him on pole position and he went on to win both races - race one by nine seconds clear of second place and race two by one 10th with a drag to the finish line.

The next round is in Navara in early July and the family are hoping to find some sponsorship help towards the cost of entry fees and tyres.

The bike doesn’t currently have any logos other than the team logo and one of a company that sponsors the championship so there is plenty of advertising space.