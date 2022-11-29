Travelling Mansfield Town fans back unbeaten Nico Leivars at his latest professional victory

The 39-year-old Cajina - a late replacement after the previous opponent pulled out two days before - looked a tough opponent.

But Leivars made it three wins and a draw from his four fights in front of noisy support from his home town, having managed to get on the bill on the day his own beloved football team, Mansfield Town, and their fans had been drawn nearby at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Nico said: “That was another win by a unanimous decision against a seasoned pro with over 90 fights.

Nico Leivars in winning ring action at Rotherham on Saturday.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for spending your hard-earned money in coming to support me. It means the world to me.

“A big thank you to my team and to all my sponsors for their continued support too.

“We smashed our goals for 2022. I am now looking forward to a big 2023, stepping up to eight rounds and winning titles.”

Back in August an accidental head clash in round two caused Nico's fight with Angel Gabriel Chavez to end in a technical draw as less than half the fight had been completed.

Then a month later Nico had more disappointment when a damaged nerve in his back saw him have to cancel his place on the Leigh Wood undercard at Nottingham Arena.

He was also offered to box on the Sunny Edwards V Alvardo undercard on 11th November at Sheffield Arena but there was not enough time.

Dad Julian said: “Nico had a great short camp going into Saturday's fight. “Unfortunately a couple of days before the fight his opponent pulled out – which meant a last-minute change of opponent. But that’s boxing, it happens.

“The team was confident Nico was ready to go, whoever he was boxing.

“Nico boxed a very experienced Nicaraguan and, despite giving away 5lbs in weight, Nico went onto the front foot from the first bell, working from the centre of the ring, picking his shots well and landing heavy shots to the body.

“Nico comfortably controlled the fight throughout, winning all six rounds and winning 60 points to 54.

“The atmosphere and noise made by over 100 Nico supporters was unbelievable, in his ring walk the noise was deafening.

“It has been a massive year for Nico since leaving Team GB last December. “Turning pro and making his debut at the Nottingham Arena in March, he is developing fast in the pro game and improving with every fight.

“Four fights undefeated and winning every round on the scorecards speaks for itself against good, experienced opposition and 2023 is going to be a big year,

“Whenever he fights, as soon as he walks out to Yellow by Coldplay the whole place erupts – the support and atmosphere is unbelievable.

