Alastair Seeley picked up a third and a fifth to take more British Supersport Championship points as Mansfield's Binch Racing team descended on the fastest circuit on the calendar at Thruxton.

Meanwhile, team mate Oliver Barr recovered from a first race crash to gain 19 places from the back of the grid for a superb 21st place in his second race.

Seeley is now fourth in the Championship standings and Barr 20th.

The 2.35-mile long former wartime airfield really puts man, machine and tyres to the test and Seeley had raced there on numerous occasions in his illustrious career while it was a first time there for Barr.

Oliver Barr and Alistair Seeley at Thruxton.

After qualifying, Seeley started the 12-lap Sprint race from seventh on the grid and Barr from 19th.

Seeley made an excellent start and was in the mix in the very early stages of the race and lap after lap was gaining places.

Barr got away cautiously and managed to avoid a number of riders who ran wide and got caught up with each other.

Unfortunately, on his third lap, as he was exiting the particularly fast Village section of the course, he felt some contact from the rear of his machine which disrupted the bike, forcing him to get off at approximately 120mph.

He safely came to a stop on the grass unharmed which is more than can be said for the bike.

Two laps later there was another faller and race control red-flagged this part of the race.

A new rear tyre went onto Seeley's bike for the start of the rescheduled five lap dash.

Given the progress he had made in the first part of the race, Seeley started from third on the grid and held station for all five laps to bring home his second podium performance of the season.

After much work overnight, Barr had a bike to mount for the Sunday 18-lap Feature race, though had to start from the back of the grid..

From his third place grid start, Seeley tipped into turn one holding his place.

In the latter third of the race the riders behind him managed to draw him in.

A battle ensued with the fourth and fifth place riders that had caught him up, but he managed a well deserved and well fought fifth place.

Barr faced a battle with himself and his own race confidence after his significant fall in the Sprint race.

But he took to the back of the grid without showing any nerves or caution.

Weaving through the quality of the Supersport field is not easy, but, in his rookie year in BSB, Barr made it look easy.

By the end of lap 10 he was up to 26th from 40th on the grid and crossed the line in a remarkable 21st.