Ryde had a tough weekend on local and favourite track, Donington Park, last time out but remains in contention on 1013 points, trailing leader Bradley Ray by 48 points with three races to go.

Three of the top eight Showdown riders missed out on Donington through injury. Ryde had bike issues in the 15-lap Saturday sprint race and finished seventh and was still unhappy with it in Sunday's first race in which he finished 11th. But a change to hard tyres helped him in the final outing as he finished sixth.

“After signing my new deal with RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha I really wanted to repay them with a podium, but it wasn’t quite to be,” he said. "We had a lot of close racing which I really enjoyed but there was also a lot of head scratching too - but we never gave up.”