Mansfield-based Binch Racing enjoyed another productive weekend at Cadwell Park with Alistair Seeley and Oliver Barr producing some fine rides.

Seeley is now fourth in the Championship standing with 197 points and Barr 20th with 34 points and the next round at Oulton Park this weekend.

Based on Oliver's 20th combined practice time he was required to participate in Qualifying One.

Unfortunately there were a number of delays in this session with two separate red flag incidents with riders requiring medical attention.

Eventually Oliver finished Q1 in P4.

In Qualifying Two, Seeley wanted to stay with the front pack but tucked to front into turn two. Unable to rejoin he had to be reliant on a slower lap to determine his grid position.

Barr qualified P17 and Seeley had to start from a rare P26.

Both riders got away really well on a dry circuit for the 12-lap Sprint Race.

Keen to make amends for his qualifying mistake, Seeley got straight down to business by commanding his position into all the overtaking sections of the circuit.

Barr had never competed in a full race around Cadwell before this round.

He approached his debut not really knowing what to expect, or how or where to push himself. Setting a credible qualifying position is a very different task to a race.

He gave pressure on those in front where he needed to and gave way where he didn't feel he could go with them. Eventually finding himself a little alone on circuit, he concentrated on bringing himself and the bike home in one piece.

Seeley finished ninth from 26th, a fine performance that got him plenty of TV coverage.

Barr crossed the line 18th, dropping back one place from his start.

He was not overly pleased, but the team were as very few riders can compete at this level and enjoy such a strong race debut.

Based on their Sprint Race lap times, Seeley was bumped up the grid to start from the third row in ninth for the 16-lap Feature Race while Barr started from row six in 18th.

They both got good smooth starts and settled into race formation really well.

Unusually, Seeley suffered a technical blip on lap one as he negotiated the Mansfield section of the circuit.

The bike seemed to judder and cut out but she did fire up again and he rejoined the race just behind Barr in P19.

Seeley gave chase and got past Barr safely to make his charge back to where he wanted to be.

As the field spread out the lap times got better and better which left lengthy gaps that would need to be bridged to take the places.

Seeley rode every inch of the circuit and left every braking marker as late as he dared - a fine performance and showcase of his skill and patience.

Barr attacked his race too and pushed himself to his current maximum and defended his lines superbly well, Seeley finishing seventh with Barr 12th.