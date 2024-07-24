Podium double at Brand Hatch boosts Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde’s title hopes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jacksdale star Kyle Ryde picked up two third place podium places to continue his push for Bennetts British Superbikes Championship glory in round six at Brands Hatch.

Ryde remains fourth overall on 185 points, chasing leader Tommy Bridewell on 217 points ahead of the next round at Thruxton on 9th-11th August.

Ryan Vickers was the start of the weekend as he won all three outings and sits sixth.

He was unstoppable in the opening race of the weekend as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider delivered an inch-perfect performance, whilst behind the battle for the final podium positions was a four-way fight.

Kyle Ryde - two third places keeps him in the top four. Photo by Michael Hallam.

Ryde finished that race back in seventh place.

In race two, restarted over five laps after a crash, Vickers again launched into the lead off the start and he was able to set the pace over his rivals to add to his winning tally.

Tommy Bridewell and Ryde were then duelling for second place with a tyre choice change for the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider putting him back into contention and he pushed his Honda Racing UK rival all the way to the chequered flag with just 0.049s between them, Ryde on the podium in third.

Vickers was then crowned the Monster Energy King of Brands after an incredible treble win as he celebrated a career first with victory in race three.

He once again launched off the line into the lead ahead of Andrew Irwin and Ryde with Bridewell and Leon Haslam in close contention.

By lap four, Ryde had moved into second place with a committed pass into Paddock Hill Bend, meanwhile Christian Iddon was also gaining ground as he claimed fourth place from Bridewell on the same lap into Graham Hill Bend.

The leading pack was then Vickers, Ryde, Andrew Irwin, Iddon and Bridewell, but the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider was on the attack and he moved into third by the end of lap six.

Vickers continued to up the pace to make a breakaway at the front, but behind there was another incredible tussle for the final podium places as Ryde then held the edge from Iddon and Bridewell. The reigning champion was holding off his teammate Andrew Irwin after an intense battle mid-race.

Ryde and Iddon then traded blows over the closing laps as Bridewell piled the pressure on in a bid to score another podium finish. Iddon moved second with three laps to go, but Ryde retaliated to regain the position.

On the penultimate lap, Ryde moved back into second at Paddock Hill Bend, but Iddon regained the position at Surtees and was able to hold off his OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rival to the finish. Bridewell claimed fourth place just ahead of Andrew Irwin and Lee Jackson on the MasterMac Honda.