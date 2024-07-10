Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland roars back to take points at Snetterton after high speed crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ollerton’s 25-year-old motorcycle racer Lynden Leatherland bounced back from a 100mph crash to pick up points in the next round of the Quattro Plant British Supersport Cup at Snetterton.

This summer Leatherland has made the big step up in class from competing in the Junior Superstock Bennetts British Superbike support series to the most competitive race series in the country for 600cc machines - second only in prominence to the actual Superbike championship.

And the week before Eurosport TV viewers saw him suffer a massive high speed crash at Knockhill in Scotland.

But at Snetterton he took a 14th and a 22nd after managing P3 in both the Sprint race and Feature race.

Lynden Leatherland - in action at Snetterton.

“I was happy with how the weekend went,” he said.

“I finished the feature race for the first time after crashing out of the last three.

“I knocked another second of my old PB and I even managed to got some points in the main SSP championship, something that seemed impossible at the start of the season.

“The sprint race started just as the rain hit and was red-flagged three times due to huge downpours.”

He added: “I am also happy to be working with Charles Cboyo Reynolds from Kickstart Motorcycles who stepped in midway through Oulton Park when we were struggling with the bike set-up and so far we have been running better and higher up the order.

“A big thankyou to all my sponsors and Club 94 members, the pit crew for braving the weather, Richard Naulls and Liam Naulls.