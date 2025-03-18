Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland focused on No Limits glory to build on fine season

Ollerton’s 26-year-old race ace Lynden Leatherland is looking to build on a highly successful season when he returns to racing at Snetterton in Norfolk next weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But tight finances dictate he has had to drop one of his competitions.

Lynden will take part in the No Limits Pirelli Super Series 600 Championship, campaigning the GL Fabrications Yamaha he rode so successfully last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is looking to build on the success and experience gained last year when he finished in an excellent fourth place in the BSB British Supersport Cup and fifth in the No Limits Series, where he ended the season with a great win at Donington Park.

Lynden Leatherland - ready for racing return.

Sadly though, he is having to step back from the BSB series and focus on the No Limits Series.

“I have been really busy over the winter period, working on my fitness and trying to raise the money necessary to compete in both championships,” he said.

“But unfortunately, we simply don’t have the funds to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Money is tight for everyone now, and we are a family run team, with all the same bills to pay the same as everyone.

“And, despite receiving fantastic support from loyal local sponsors, we simply don’t have the money to run in the BSB series.”

To realistically continue the progression made last season, the team would have to have found somewhere in the region of £40,000 for a new bike capable of running within the points, plus the further funding required to cover the cost of tyres, fuel and general running costs.

“The level of competition in the BSB series is so high, you cannot stand still and try and run the same machine as the previous year,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone wants the latest, quickest equipment to run towards the front of the pack, but that comes at a price we simply can’t compete with.”

The plan for the 2025 season is therefore to try to win the No Limits Championship, held over eight rounds at the major UK circuits, with the hope of appearing as a ‘wild card’ in some of the BSB rounds if circumstances allow.

“It’s disappointing both for me and the teams’ sponsors, who have been with me for some time now, not to be competing at BSB, but I am fully focussed on the No Limits Series,” he said.

“It will be tough given the quality of riders, but I aim to give it my best shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully someone may notice the team in the paddock and come on board and help me get back to the level I know I can succeed at.”

The team would like to say a huge thanks to GL Fabrications, Munson Transport, Derek and Katy Kitson, AM Power LTD, and Glenn’s Low-Cost Tyres for their continued support.

If any local company or business would like to become involved to help a local sportsperson then get in touch with Lynden via his Facebook LL41 page and he will be happy to have a chat with you and work out how best to promote your company.

It doesn’t have to be for tens of thousands of pounds, every little helps.

You can also get hold of him via [email protected].