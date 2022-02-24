Lynden Leatherland - all set for new racing season.

Leatherland progressed into the Junior Superstock Championship last season, following podium finishes in the HEL British Junior Supersport class in the previous three years.

Leatherland said: “Last year was my first season racing in the Junior Superstock class after three years in the Junior Supersport Championship, where I achieved multiple podiums and a lap record.

“Last year was a difficult year adjusting to a bigger more powerful bike; which proved much more challenging than I thought. I achieved a best result of 19th and qualified fourth.

“I have been working really hard over the off season to build my strength up to handle the 600 better and have a positive mindset. I cannot wait to get going and see the hard work pay off.”

Making the jump from a twin cylinder 400 to a four cylinder 600, the bike is heavier and significantly more powerful. So Lynden felt he was lacking the strength to place the bike where he wanted it on track.

Despite this he qualified fourth at the World Superbike round at Donington park, but unfortunately with two laps to go while battling for a podium place he went down.

This, followed by some crashes throughout the season, some at high speeds over 100mph, knocked his confidence

Ahead of the new season, which begins this month, he has worked hard over the winter to build strength and gain muscle to help control the bike and will be starting much more confident and prepared

This is a professional sport with races shown live on Eurosport and Lynden is calling on any local companies who would like to sponsor him.

“We would like to thank our continuing sponsors, GL Fabrication, PNE Controls, Derek and Katy Kitson Architectural Technologists, Munson Transport, Bell Powersports, DCR Leathers, GB Racing and Nature of Essence, who have been with us for a number of years, and without them it would not be possible,” he added.