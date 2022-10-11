Despite the championship moving onto Brands Hatch for the season finale next weekend, the team and Max have now agreed to step back from the Junior Superstock class to try something different.

The team will be competing at Brands Hatch but not on their stock 600 machine.

At Donington, Friday's two free practice sessions were severely hampered by bad weather.

New champion Max Cook celebrates at Donington Park.

But the sun came out for Saturday morning qualifying which saw Seth Crump, Max Cook, Sam Laffins and Aaron Silvester in a four way dice for Pole Position.

Max pitted on his fresh rear tyre on lap 8 to try and find himself some space on track.

Despite sitting comfortably in third on the time sheets Max wanted a gap on circuit so he could piece together some stronger sector times.

Unfortunately it was not to be and the traffic proved to be too much. As the chequered flag came out Max would end the session in second place for a front row start in the race.

Unable to hide his disappointment and frustration to not secure another pole position, Max was very happy with the bike and made it clear he had more to give and there was more to come.

Slightly earlier than usual, the Junior Superstock race formed on the grid.

Crowned class champion only the week before, Max wanted to continue his rich run of form.

The lights went out and Max made the perfect start taking the lead into turn one at Redgate. Luckily for Max he was not involved in the incident behind him at turn one.

Fellow Yamaha rider Aaron Silvester came through from fourth on the grid to take third place before high siding in front of the luckless Sam Laffins, forcing them both into the gravel which would be the end of their race.

Pole sitter Seth Crump had slotted into second in the race closely followed in third by second in the championship Franco Bourne.

Max spent the early laps getting some warmth into his tyres before pushing on for a lead.

As lap five started the tyres were up to temperature and Max set the fastest lap of the race (1.33.55) to make a 1.5 second gap.

He gave the team a nod on pit wall and it was now time to put a show on for the bumper crowds at the team's home circuit.

Lap after lap he was setting near perfect lap times to break the chasing pack. Max took the chequered flag on lap 14 with a 3.46 second lead delighting the whole team once more.

Not that it mattered as the championship had already been secured but it was very clear how happy Max was to bring the number 1 plate over the line in first.

Max and the bike returned to the team awning to be met with huge cheers and applause from family, friends, sponsors and adoring spectators.

