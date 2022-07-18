The 11-year-old had already won both his races in the opening round at Circuito de Jerez on his new Corse Factory CSR85 bike.

Joshua enjoyed every minute of his weekend from learning the track during the Friday practise sessions to qualifying on Saturday and then the race on Sunday.

In Q1 Joshua set a great lap time, placing him P1 at the end of the session.

Joshua Williams on his way to victory at the Circuito de Navarra.

In Q2 the bike didn’t feel the same which kept dad Stuart busy changing settings, meaning Josh didn’t manage to register a proper lap but his lap time in Q1 remained unbeaten giving him pole for his Sunday Race.