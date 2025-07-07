More bad luck as gap opens at the top for champion Kyle Ryde

Jacksdale's reigning Bennetts British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde suffered more bad luck in the weekend's fourth round at Knockhill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More bike problems saw him only manage to get in one lap in qualifying and his weekend ended with an 11th place in the third and final race after he was forced to start from the back of the grid when he was late exiting the pit lane for the sighting laps with the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha team were still frantically working with the Yamaha R1.

A second place podium finish in race one was a good start, but he was seventh in race two and has now seen Championship leader Bradley Ray open up a 52 point lead, despite Ray's superb string of eight successive wins being halted by Rory Skinner's first win of the year in the final race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditionally a tough circuit for Ryde, his team had just 80 minutes to replace his engine after it broke down after one lap of qualifying, but he still managed his first hole shot of the year in race one.

Bike problems for Kyle Ryde at Knockhill - Photo by Michael Hallam.

Ryde launched off the line to lead the pack from Ray and Skinner, with the championship leader making a dive down the inside of lap three to snatch the position from his OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha rival.

It was short lived as Ryde instantly attacked to regain the lead, but Skinner was pushing to put on a show for his home crowd and on lap six he made his first move.

The Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider made a decisive move down the inside at the Hairpin to move into second, before snatching the lead on lap 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray then moved into second ahead of Ryde when the defending champion ran wide at the Hairpin after a moment on the brakes and then he had Skinner on his sights for the lead.

Two laps later and Ray made his move on Skinner, which eased the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider wide, allowing Ryde back through too into second place.

The trio were then inseparable for several laps, until Ray edged ahead in the closing stages with Ryde and Skinner completing the podium line-up.

Ray maintained his position ahead of his rivals in the second race, celebrating victory as home hero Skinner and Tommy Bridewell claimed podium finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray was able to hit the front of the pack on the opening lap as he carved ahead of Ryde, Skinner, Fraser Rogers and Bridewell, and the Raceways Yamaha rider knew what he needed to do.

He fired in consistently fast laps as he bridged a margin, whilst behind the chasing pack were trading positions.

Storm Stacey had a string of determined laps to move into second by lap two as Ryde was pushed back down the order.

Ryde ended the race in seventh, ahead of Leon Haslam on the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing with Christian Iddon holding off Josh Brookes, who completed the top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skinner then celebrated a triumphant victory in the final race after a determined ride to beat Ray, whilst Fraser Rogers celebrated a career first podium finish in Bennetts BSB with TAG Honda.

The race was restarted for the third time, after the first start was initially red flagged after three laps due to climatic conditions and then for a second time when Blaze Baker crashed at the Hairpin on lap seven leaving track contamination.

Round five is at Brands Hatch on 25th-27th July.