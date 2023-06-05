Mansfield's Birchall brothers set new lap record at Isle of Man TT races

There was no stopping the duo as they posted a lap of 120.357mph on their second lap which broke the challenge of Pete Founds/Jevan Walmsley with an eventual winning margin of 24.066 seconds giving them their 10th win in a row.

John Holden/Maxims Vasseur completed the podium in third.

Through Glen Helen on lap one, the Birchalls led Founds/Walmsley by 3.9 seconds with the Crowe brothers a further 4.1 seconds adrift.

Record-breakers - Mansfield's Birchall brothers. Photo by IOM TT

The Birchalls eked out another two seconds on the run to Ballaugh but by Ramsey Hairpin, Founds/Walmsley had responded and cut their deficit to 3.5 seconds.

The lead was back up to 4.8 seconds at the Bungalow and although the Birchalls had an opening lap of 118.577mph, Founds/Walmsley weren’t letting them get away with their lap of 118.230mph seeing a gap of 3.3 seconds as they started their second lap.

Second time around and the Birchalls had doubled their advantage by the time they reached Glen Helen and with three more seconds added on the high-speed section to Ballaugh, the lead was looking a lot more healthy at 10.1 seconds

That trend continued for the remainder of the lap and little wonder having smashed their own lap record and setting the first 120mph lap in the process at 120.357mph.

The third and final lap saw the Birchalls control their lead and the history makers duly came home for the victory with Founds/Walmsley in another strong second place.