Mansfield team Binch Racing sign Stefan Hill to join Oliver Barr

Mansfield-based Binch Racing will be returning to the British Superbike paddock to contest the British Supersport championship this season with the returning Oliver Barr and new signing Stefan Hill.

Binch's transition from Yamaha machinery to Ducati is also complete - the bikes have been run in on the dyno and the team have been very impressed with the power they have.

A team spokesman said: “Oliver is extrememly keen to continue where he left off in 2024.

“Building throughout the season after a difficult injury, his late season form was incredible.

Binch Racing - ready to go for the new season.

“His confidence is sky high and he has been training very hard over the winter.

“Not only has he been working on his stamina and strength but he has spent a lot of hours riding bikes in warmer climates. He could not be anymore prepared.”

Hill returns to racing in the UK after a number of years in the super competitive World Endurance Championship.

Hailing from Coventry, the former World Supersport combetant decided to rack up some air miles travelling around the world testing his concentration in 24-hour racing.

The team spokesman said: “He has a point to prove - he has bags of enthusiasm and he has settled in extremely well. We are very excited to see what Stefan can bring to the party.

“The team are currently over in Spain doing some familiarisation sessions in the sunshine.

“We have tried to get ahead of the curve over here in the UK, but it has proved to still be too cold.

“The first offical UK test for BSB is at Donington Park on 18th & 19th April.

Round One will be at Oulton Park on 4th, 5th & 6th May. To say we are excited would be a huge understatement.”