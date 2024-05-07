Mansfield-based Binch Racing sixth in Supersport Championship after Oulton Park round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team were hoping it would be the first weekend they would run both machines with Alastair Seeley and Oliver Barr.

However, the injured Barr took the decision to let his foot heal for a further fortnight.

Although his foot is repaired and feeling strong, he felt just a couple of weeks more would be beneficial taking a mature and long term view on his season.

Alastair Seeley at Oulton Park.

So he is now expected back for the Donington Park round on 17th-19th May.

Seeley has a fine record at Oulton Park and qualified P4 in group A which resulted in P6 overall as only two riders went quicker in Group B.

Alastair took the grid at 17.15 in the late afternoon sunshine for his 12-lap Sprint race.

The sixth place position on the grid gave he clear sight of turn one.

But he was nudged wide and opted to use the run off road to stay on the bike.

As he returned to the track he was in 23rd place.

Using his vast racing experience, unfazed, he started to pick off riders lap after lap and finished in a very respectable 10th position.

That gave him a 10th place grid spot for the 18 lap feature race on Bank Holiday Monday.

But it was slightly delayed due to some red flags and incidents in previous races and reduced to 16 laps.