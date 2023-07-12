Mansfield-based Binch Racing mourning sudden death of track star Damon Rees

The 28-year-old's family announced he has died following a sudden medical condition.

Rees - who raced in the most recent Knockhill round a fortnight ago - would have arrived at Snetterton last weekend holding down 10th in the standings.

Binch Racing were devastated at the news and said: “Damon's illness was very sudden and non racing related.

Mansfield team shocked by sudden death of Damon Rees.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone at Hull Royal Infirmary, he passed away peacefully with his wife Talia by his side.

“Damo will always hold a very special place in our hearts and we will always remember our short time racing together.

“We have been urged by the Rees family to continue racing in Damo's honour. We are currently contemplating what the next chapter might look like for our Supersport venture.

“Having agreed to join Binch Racing in February this year, he was a pleasure to work with. His racing pedigree was there for all to see but there was a lot more to Damo than just being a racer.

“He came to the UK four years ago to chase his dream of racing on the BSB circuit having produced some superb results and subsequent championship victories back home.

“Racing is embedded in the Rees family as he followed in the foot steps of father Tony and brother Mitch. Damon began racing motor-cross at age of four before moving into road racing aged 19.

“His infectious personality, sharp wit and unrivalled enthusiasm saw him click with our team instantly.

“In this, our first competitive year in the highly contested Supersport class Damo finished all his races in the top 10 giving us a championship 10th place position before his untimely passing.”

Last weekend the team took his bike to Snetterton and it was displayed with his 2022 Ashcourt Racing machine in the awning.

They placed donation buckets next to photos of him and sspectators and fans of BSB donated £700 which will go to Cardiomyopathy UK.

This is a charity that Talia is running the Great North Run for later in the year. Cardiomyopathy UK are raising awareness of the heart condition that Rees had, how to spot symptoms with research being done into medicines and possible cures.

Binch continued: “We were very pleased to have the Rees family with us at the weekend. Wife Talia, Father Tony, Mother Vicky, Brother Mitch and his fiance Mihi made the journey down from Beverly near Hull to be with us.

“Despite a few tears and deep breathes on arrival we were all soon gathered around his bike regaling stories and fond memories of Damo.

“The family wanted to whole team to know how much Damo loved being a part of Binch Racing. “Damo would call home to New Zealand once a week to keep in touch. He would often mention how much he enjoyed the family atmosphere within the team, how happy he was and how he enjoyed meeting sponsors and everybody involved with the team.

“Father Tony and Mother Vicky made a point of saying that Damo told them that Binch Racing was the best team he had ridden for. Our approach to racing felt similar ro racing back in New Zealand when he raced with his family at Rees Racing. Certainly something we will cherish for a long time to come.

“Shortly before racing got underway at Snetterton on Saturday the race organisers asked us to join the racing paddock on the grid. The BSB community wanted to pay tribute to Damo with a moment of reflection and appreciation. We were overwhelmed by the attendance and extremely grateful to all the riders and race teams who joined us to pay their respects.