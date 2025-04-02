Major blow for Jacksdale British Superbike Champion Kyle Ryde as his team withdraws on eve of new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacksdale's British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde has been dealt a major blow on the eve of the new Bennets BSB season after the collapse of his OMG Racing team.

Reigning British Superbike champions OMG have abruptly withdrawn from the 2025 season due to unforeseen commercial reasons.

That leaves Ryde without a racing home and anxiously hoping he can be snapped up by another team in order to compete and try to retain his hard-earned crown from last season.

Ryde said: “I am overwhelmed with the nice comments – they mean a lot.

Kyle Ryde - huge blow on eve of new season. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“Hopefully I will have some some good news for you all in next couple of weeks.

“I am lucky to have so many good people around me and we are trying our best for some good news.

“Thanks to all for your messages and concern. I will try find a Plan B and be back on track before you know it.”

The news comes as a major blow, just days before pre-season testing kicks off in Navarra, Spain, and with the opening round at Oulton Park on 3rd-5th May.

OMG Racing's Alan Gardner said: “OMG Racing are deeply saddened to announce that due to significant commercial circumstances beyond our control, the reigning champions will no longer be competing in the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship."

“Alongside MSVR, we are actively pursuing alternative routes for 2024 riders, Champion Kyle Ryde, 2022 Riders’ Champion Bradley Ray, and Joe Talbot.”

MSVR described the news as “shocking and saddening”, while reassuring fans that efforts are being made to find alternative seats for Ryde, Ray and Talbot.

“As the promoter, we are both shocked and saddened by this news. Naturally, this is devastating for the team and staff with such close proximity to the start of the season,” read the MSVR statement.

“However, in terms of the riders, MSVR is actively pursuing alternative routes for their participation this season.

“The Bennetts British Superbike Championship recognise OMG Racing’s achievements since first entering the series in 2018, celebrating title victories in 2022 and 2024.”

Yamaha, whose partnership with OMG yielded two BSB titles, also expressed appreciation for the team’s contributions.

A Yamaha statement read: “Yamaha Motor UK would like to thank Alan Gardner and the OMG team for their hard work and efforts representing Yamaha to a high standard, not only over the 2024 season, but in the two seasons prior to that.

“In their time with Yamaha in BSB, OMG Racing have achieved vast levels of success, including taking Yamaha to championship victory in both 2022 with Bradley Ray and Kyle Ryde in 2024.”

Yamaha confirmed that they are in conversation with MSVR about the options and position in regard to the 2025 season.