Kyle Ryde wins to close gap on Superbike championship leader

Despite a crash in a free practice session, reigning Bennetts British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde, from Jacksdale, had a superb weekend at Brands Hatch as he clawed closer to championship leader Bradley Ray with three podium placings.

Ryde managed a third and a second in the opening two races before a first win of the season in the third race to pull back 18 points on leader Bradley Ray, who crashed in his second outing, and the gap at the top is now down to 34 points.

Ryde's race team OMG Racing also announced at the weekend that Nitrous Competitions are taking over the running of the British Superbike team from founder Alan Gardner and they will now be known as Nitrous Competitions OMG Racing.

“It's been a long time coming since my last win here last October,” smiled Ryde.

Kyle Ryde enjoys his win at Brands Hatch. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“I have had a few races this year that I thought I could win but I didn't ride my best or I made a mistake or the bike didn't feel good at the end.

“So I made the most of today really after a good start.

“Last two laps I just had to defend. They were not the fastest lap times but I rode really well and I am very happy.

“It's Thruxton next and we had a solid weekend there last year. Every track I have been to this year I have been at a better speed than last year, so I am looking forward to it.”

At Brands Hatch, Raceways Yamaha’s Ray started from the Omologato Pole Position for race one with Ryde second and Scott Redding third as Ryde quickly recovered from a crash at Stirlings the day before.

Ray then ended his winning drought on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit by claiming the opening race victory of the weekend as Redding continued to close and Ryde returned to the podium in third, having been second at one stage.

‘Comeback Kid’ Redding then claimed his first Championship race win of the season in an intense second race, with the Hager PBM Ducati team celebrating their first victory of the year as championship leader Ray crashed out of contention.

Ryde initially lost ground off the line but regrouped and fought to second.

Ryde was then back to winning ways with his first victory of the season in race three while Redding marked his full-time return to the championship by being crowned the Monster Energy King of Brands.

At the start of the race, Ray had launched into the lead from Redding, but Ryde was instantly attacking and moved second at Druids on the Nitrous Competitions OMG Racing Yamaha.

Lee Jackson had a heavy tumble at Clearways on lap four which meant the BMW Safety Car was deployed and as the pack lined up behind, Ray was leading the pack from Kent, Ryde and Redding with Iddon and Andrew Irwin up next.

Kent then held the lead until lap 12 when Ryde went for it at Hawthorns, but a lap later the McAMS Racing Yamaha rider regained the position at Paddock Hill Bend, before the lead changed again at Druids.

The final move gave Ryde the edge as he took victory from Kent, with Redding able to pass Ray on the penultimate lap to take the final podium position.