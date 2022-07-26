Jacksdale's Kyle Ryde stays in the mix for a place in British Superbikes Showdown

Kyle is still in fifth place in the Championship, just four points behind Rory Skinner and 14 points in front of Glen Irwin after a fifth and two sevenths in his three races at the Kent circuit.

“I’ve had a great break since Knockhill, having a good holiday with my mates, a concert and a visit to support Taz at the World Superbikes,” he said. “So with my batteries now fully charged I’m ready for the Showdown battles.

“Some of my recent results haven’t been where I’ve wanted them to be as I’ve been having issues distributing the weight correctly on this awesome R1 Yamaha. But, hopefully, we are getting to where we want to be now and with the backing of my mega team, I just want to secure a place in the Showdown for them.”

Kyle at Brands Hatch (photo by Michael Hallam)

For race one, the 15-lap Saturday Sprint Race, Kyle was a strong fifth on the grid between the two Ducati’s of Bridewell & Brookes

By quarter race distance the leading trio of O’Halloran, Ray and Mackenzie had created a gap between them and Kyle, who was now coming under pressure from Bridewell’ for fourth place.

By lap seven Bridewell had taken Kyle’s scalp but Kyle took a well deserved fifth place ahead of Brookes and Skinner.