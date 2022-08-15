Jacksdale's Kyle Ryde is still in the mix for British Superbikes Showdown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In tropical temperatures at the Hampshire circuit, he finished 13th and 18th in the first two races and did not finish the last one due to a bike problem.

He began Saturday's 15-lap Sprint race on the third row of the grid and by lap eight was coming under immense pressure by Ducati-mounted Sykes who managed to get by, and then on the next lap Iddon and Bridewell took his scalp, also succumbing to Bridewell and Vickers towards the end of the remaining laps.

As the penultimate lap came around, Kyle was managing to hold onto the rear of Christian Iddon to take the chequered flag in 13th place ahead of Danny Buchan and Japanese rider Ryo Mizuno.

Kyle Ryde in action at Thruxton at the weekend.

Sunday's opening Superbike 20-lap race saw Kyle on the fourth row of the grid for the first of the main races.

He got off to a great start and by lap two was up to fifth. By lap eight Haslam had again got the better of Kyle and this started a whole rack of riders passing him as he finally crossed the line in a lowly 18th with Kyle the only rider to have chosen a front hard tyre.

Kyle qualified for row two of the grid for Sunday's second Superbike race and again got a great start and was straight into third by the first lap.