Jacksdale Superbike champion Kyle Ryde donates podium money to families of crash victims

Jacksdale's British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde and title rival Glenn Irwin have donated their podium bonuses from the recent Donington Park second round to the families of the late Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenner, 21, and Richardson, 29, were killed in a multi-rider incident in a Supersport race during the Oulton Park season-opener earlier this month which led to an outpouring of support from the racing community in the aftermath.

Following podiums at Donington, Irwin and Ryde both pledged to donate their bonus money to the families of Jenner and Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irwin said: “Like Kyle, we were at the North West 200 last week and we both said we would donate some bonus money to the families of Shane and Owen Jenner.

Kyle Ryde on the Donington podium. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“So, Kyle did it yesterday and full respect to him.

“I didn’t get much for third, £1,000, but we’ll give £500 to Shane’s kids and £500 towards Owen’s family for however it may help them.

“Money will never bring Own and Shane back, but if it can help bring a little happiness to Shane’s kids and help Owen’s family in any way, I am glad to be able to help in a small way.”

Irwin currently sits second in the Superbike standings after round two at Donington Park, currently 12 points off championship leader Bradley Ray, after the Raceways Yamaha rider completed a hat-trick of wins at Donington.

Reigning champion Ryde is third in the points, 20 adrift of Ray after a brace of podiums at Donington on his OMG Yamaha.

BSB will resume with round three on 20th-22nd June at Snetterton.