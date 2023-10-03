Jacksdale star Kyle Ryde stays in British title mix with one meeting to go

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He goes into the final round at Brands Hatch in a fortnight within touching distance of championship leader Tommy Bridewell.

The BeerMonster Ducati teammates still leading the standings, but with Bridewell and Glenn Irwin having a nightmare weekend by their standards after they clashed in Race Two and crashed out, just 7.5 points separate the pair ahead of the final three races at Brands Hatch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking full advantage, Ryde won that race and halved their advantage to move to within 35 points of Bridewell at the top of the standings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Ryde leads the way at Donington Park. Photo by Michael Hallam.

The LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha rider in turn is just six points ahead of Leon Haslam who scored a double podium finish.

With 105 points available from the season finale at Brands Hatch, Lee Jackson, Jason O'Halloran, Josh Brookes and Christian Iddon are all also within mathematical points range after strong performances at Donington Park.

Ryde started the weekend P1 in both FP1 and FP2 on Friday. In FP3 he finished second behind teammate Ryan Vickers and in Qualifying he only managed fourth as changeable weather moved in over the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rain came in for the Sprint race and, after a lengthy delay to the start, Ryde finished down in 12th, but with both Irwin and Bridewell not scoring, it closed to gap in the championship by four points.

On Sunday Kyle then crucially won a dry Race Two after the top two's crash, closing the points gap to 31.5.

Bridewell and Irwin were then scrapping for the lead, with Haslam, Vickers and Ryde also in the mix as the leading title contenders refused to give an inch to their rivals.

As the pack reached Melbourne on lap 12, Bridewell tagged the back of Irwin and then pair subsequently crashed out of the race, making it another non-points scoring race for both BeerMonster Ducati riders.

Ryde held onto the lead from Haslam and Christian Iddon who had joined the fray, as the race was red flagged on lap 17 for rain.