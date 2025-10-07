Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde on the brink of retaining title ahead of final Showdown

Jacksdale's reigning Bennetts British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde is on the verge of becoming the first rider in the series to successfully defend his title since 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An intense penultimate round at Oulton Park last weekend means the title battle concludes at Brands Hatch on 17th-19th October with Ryde's 31 point lead over rival Bradley Ray cut to 30 points ahead of the final three races of the season as they both get set for the final Showdown.

With a maximum of 105 points up for the taking from those final three races, third-placed Leon Haslam also remains in mathematical contention for the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing team after a strong podium haul at Oulton Park last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryde (Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha has 445 points after a third, fourth and fifth at Oulton Park, but Ray (Raceways Yamaha) took a race win and a second as well as a ninth at Oulton to pull a single point back on Ryde on 415 and vowed: “There is still all to play for and I feel good.

Kyle Ryde is one meeting away from retaining his British title - Photo by Michael Hallam

“You never know what could happen at Brands Hatch.

“We will come out swinging and do our best to do the job we need to do.”

MasterMac Honda’s Charlie Nesbitt set the Omologato Pole Position by 0.053s in a hectic Bandero Café Shoot Out Qualifying session with Ray fourth and Ryde in seventh.

Josh Brookes then won the opening Showdown race at Oulton Park following a decisive last lap move on Haslam to become the ninth different race winner of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Ryde, right, in action at Oulton Park. Photo by Michael Hallam.

The race started but was red flagged on the opening lap when a rain shower hit.

The riders returned to pitlane and then after a slight delay the race was restarted and declared dry after the conditions changed again.

Ryde delivered a decisive race behind Haslam to claim the final podium position and extend his lead in the standings with Ray ninth.

Ray then claimed a sensational victory in the second race of the weekend, starting 14th on the grid to pass both Christian Iddon and Haslam on the final lap, having gone past Ryde on lap five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryde held fourth to extend his advantage to 36 points with Storm Stacey back in the top five.

Scott Redding then delivered an incredible race three win for the Hager PBM Ducati team after an intense 10-way battle for the victory ahead of Ray and Haslam.

Ray knew he needed to outscore Ryde before the season finale, and instantly hit the front of the pack at the start, ahead of his closest rival with Haslam into third place.

A lap later and Ryde had seized the advantage with a move at Old Hall, but Ray instantly fought back and regained the position into Island.

The lead constantly changed hands with Ryde briefly back in front on lap nine as Ray finally finished second with Ryde back in fifth.