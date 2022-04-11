Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde getting ready for new challenge on a Yamaha
Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde has begun testing for the new British Superbike season as he looks to add to his three British Championship titles.
Racing again for Stratford upon Avon-based OMG, owned by Alan Gardner, Ryde's team have swapped manufacturers this year and are now using the latest Yamaha R1 machines.
OMG have also released this year’s new colours, keeping with the black and gold trim from last season, with a touch of blue to reflect the backing of this year’s bike manufacturer,Yamaha.
The first testing took place at Snetterton with Ryde now backed by new race engineer Ryan Saxilby, who has won two British titles with him in the past. Kyle’s combined times finished him in 11th place, just behind Tommy Bridewell and in front of Christian Iddon on the Buildbase Suzuki.
There followed more testing at Silverstone. But a planned session at Donington Park was cancelled due to bad weather.