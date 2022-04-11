Racing again for Stratford upon Avon-based OMG, owned by Alan Gardner, Ryde's team have swapped manufacturers this year and are now using the latest Yamaha R1 machines.

OMG have also released this year’s new colours, keeping with the black and gold trim from last season, with a touch of blue to reflect the backing of this year’s bike manufacturer,Yamaha.

The first testing took place at Snetterton with Ryde now backed by new race engineer Ryan Saxilby, who has won two British titles with him in the past. Kyle’s combined times finished him in 11th place, just behind Tommy Bridewell and in front of Christian Iddon on the Buildbase Suzuki.

Kyle Ryde - read for the forthcoming Superbike season on his new Yamaha.