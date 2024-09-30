Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacksdale's Kyle Ryde is on the verge of national glory as he goes into the final round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at the top of the leaderboard.

Two wins and a third in a fantastic weekend at Donington Park saw him take over top spot ahead of rivals Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin with the final round looming at Brands Hatch on 11th-13th October.

Ryde’s double dose of victories at Donington enabled him to open a narrow four-point advantage as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider bids to become champion for the first time with Ryde on 398 points, Bridewell on 394 and Irwin on 352.

Defending champion Bridewell missed out on the final podium of the weekend, but the Honda Racing UK rider is determined to regain the edge as he targets becoming the first rider in the championship’s history to win consecutive titles for two different manufacturers.

Kyle Ryde celebrates at Donington Park. Photo by Michael Hallam.

Meanwhile, Irwin may be 46 points adrift of Ryde at the top of the standings, but with a maximum of 105 points available from the final three races, the Hager PBM Ducati rider could yet snatch away a debut title in the crucial last round of the season.

“After winning the first race at Donington I was disappointed with third place in the second race as I came so close and actually led at one point,” smiled Ryde.

“It shows how far we've come over the season to be annoyed at a third place.

“But I made amends in the last race. I started sixth, chipped a few people off, and when I got to the front I tried to do a lap time that would break the rest, but Glenn made it hard work.

“I won it by being faster on the chicane and the last two hairpins.

“I was glad to win it and the Championship lead is obviously a big bonus.

“We know we can now finish at least third and I am feeling confident.”

Ryde was back on pole position for the opening race at Donington Park, holding off Bridewell to win after withstanding race-long pressure from the reigning champion.

At the front Ryde was constantly shadowed by Bridewell, but the local hero delivered an inch-perfect performance to finally break his Honda Racing UK rival over the final laps to win his seventh race of the season and, in doing so, halving the lead in the standings to just three points.

Irwin kept his title challenge firmly alive by claiming a hard-fought victory in the second race following an intense four-way battle with Bridewell and Ryde as Danny Kent just missed out on the podium.

On the penultimate lap, Bridewell saved a huge moment at the top of the Craner Curves and then had to really battle back to claim second with a move on Ryde to force his closest rival back to third place at the chequered flag.

But Ryde claimed victory in the red-flagged final race of the weekend.

Race two winner Irwin had grabbed the initial advantage off the line to lead into Redgate for the first time from Bridewell and Andrew Irwin with Kent and Ryde next in the freight train of riders.

Ryde moved into second and was holding off Kent’s challenge, but Ryan Vickers had carved his way through to third ahead of Irwin and Bridewell.

However, the race ended with a red flag on lap 18 when Billy McConnell crashed on the exit of the Melbourne Hairpin, collecting both Christian Iddon and Jason O'Halloran.

O'Halloran sustained a shoulder injury in the crash, whilst Iddon fractured his right foot.

Ryde claimed the victory ahead of Kent and Vickers with Glenn Irwin and Bridewell completing the top five as the stage is perfectly set for the Brands Hatch showdown.